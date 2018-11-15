This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
In September, IHG launched a new Double Points Plus More promotion. Although this promotion was scheduled to end on Dec. 16, IHG has extended it through Dec. 31. But perhaps even better for IHG power-users: The double points you can earn during the promotion are now unlimited.
You can see the promotion on IHG’s website here. But, IHG’s website isn’t completely updated, so some parts of it still show that your double points are capped and that the promotion ends on Dec. 16. For example, TPG Points and Miles writer JT Genter has already reached the previous cap on double points — yet his dashboard for the promotion doesn’t show the “now unlimited” banner and recent stays don’t show that he’s earned double points.
Due to the conflicting information on IHG’s website regarding this promotion, TPG reached out to IHG regarding the promotion’s update. An IHG spokeswoman confirmed that the Double Points Plus More promotion is extended through Dec. 31, and that unlimited double points can be earned through Dec. 31. She said that promotion’s dashboard won’t be updated to reflect unlimited earning potential, but that double points will continue to deposit after stays during the promotion. She also clarified that IHG will be updating previous stays that didn’t initially earn double points due to the previous cap.
Now IHG members have more time to complete your Double Points Plus More promotion and the opportunity to earn unlimited double points. Be sure to book your stays using your IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to earn 10 IHG points per dollar spent or your Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured photo of Hotel Indigo Madrid – Gran Via courtesy of IHG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.