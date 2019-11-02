Book by Nov 4: IHG Club InterContinental third, fourth or fifth night free
If you’re planning a trip to the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand or Africa, you’ll want to consider an IHG promotion that’s ending in a few days — especially if you’re looking for a luxury stay. This promotion has been available since September, but as LoyaltyLobby points out there are only a few days left to book. So, let’s take a closer look.
Check out the promotion’s landing page here.
You’ll need to book a Best Flexible Rate directly with IHG for a Club InterContinental room, suite or villa at an eligible property. And, you’ll need to stay between three and five consecutive nights to get a free night, although the length of stay required to receive a free night varies based on the property. Finally, you’ll need to book by Nov. 4, 2019 and stay by Apr. 19, 2020. Note that the free night is provided as part of the stay, not as a free night certificate for use on a future stay.
You can’t combine your stay with an InterContinental Ambassador complimentary weekend night certificate, but the terms and conditions don’t prevent you from receiving InterContinental Ambassador benefits during your stay. So, you’ll still enjoy Ambassador benefits including a guaranteed room upgrade to one category higher than you booked as well as 4 p.m. late check out.
Now, let’s consider what properties are participating in this promotion, and how many nights you must stay to get a free night.
Three nights for the price of two
- Australia: InterContinental Adelaide
- Australia: InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto
- Australia: InterContinental Perth City Centre
- Australia: InterContinental Sanctuary Cove
- Australia: InterContinental Sydney Double Bay
- Bahrain: InterContinental Bahrain
- Bangladesh: InterContinental Dhaka
- Egypt: InterContinental Cairo Semiramis
- Egypt: InterContinental Citystars Cairo
- Indonesia: InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar
- Indonesia: InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah
- Japan: InterContinental Tokyo Bay
- Japan: InterContinental Yokohama Grand
- Jordan: InterContinental Amman Jordan
- Jordan: InterContinental Aqaba
- Kenya: InterContinental Nairobi
- Korea: InterContinental Seoul Coex
- Malaysia: InterContinental Kuala Lumpur
- Oman: InterContinental Muscat
- Qatar: InterContinental Doha
- Qatar: InterContinental Doha – The City
- Saudi Arabia: InterContinental Al Ahsa
- Saudi Arabia: InterContinental Al Jubail
- Saudi Arabia: InterContinental Al Khobar
- Saudi Arabia: InterContinental Jeddah
- Saudi Arabia: InterContinental Riyadh
- Singapore: InterContinental Singapore
- Singapore: InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay
- South Africa: InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers
- Thailand: InterContinental Bangkok
- Thailand: InterContinental Hua Hin Resort
- Thailand: InterContinental Pattaya Resort
- Thailand: InterContinental Phuket Resort
- United Arab Emirates: InterContinental Abu Dhabi
- United Arab Emirates: InterContinental Dubai Festival City
- United Arab Emirates: InterContinental Dubai Marina
- United Arab Emirates: InterContinental Fujairah Resort
- Vietnam: InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72
- Vietnam: InterContinental Hanoi Westlake
- Vietnam: InterContinental Nha Trang
- Vietnam: InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort
- Vietnam: InterContinental Saigon
- Zambia: InterContinental Lusaka
Four nights for the price of three
- Australia: InterContinental Hayman Island Resort
- Australia: InterContinental Sydney
- India: InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort
- Indonesia: InterContinental Bali Resort
- Japan: ANA InterContinental Manza Beach Resort
- Korea: InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas
- Lebanon: InterContinental Phoenicia Beirut
- New Zealand: InterContinental Wellington
- Thailand: InterContinental Koh Samui Resort
- Vietnam: InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort
Five nights for the price of four
- Fiji: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa
- Maldives: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Bottom line
Club InterContinental rooms, suites and villas usually come with a high price tag. Even with this promotion, these rooms, suites and villas aren’t cheap. But, if you’re looking to stay in one of these accommodation types anyway, booking during this promotion is certainly the way to go. While booking, you’ll want to look for the “extend a night on us” rate. If you don’t see this rate when searching, try clicking through the official promotion page. Note that a one night nonrefundable deposit is usually required for this rate.
You’ll want to use a card that earns bonus points, miles or cash back on hotel stays to pay for your accommodation. The two co-branded IHG credit cards — the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card — are both solid options.
And, if you aren’t already an InterContinental Ambassador, I highly recommend purchasing the membership before your stay. At these types of properties, the guaranteed upgrade you’ll get will likely provide enough value to justify the membership fee in just one stay before you even consider the value you can get from the complimentary weekend night on a future stay.
Featured photo of the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
