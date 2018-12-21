This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re looking to book a getaway, family trip or work travel now through Jan. 7, IHG has got a sale for you. You can receive a minimum of 20% off the Best Flexible Rate just by booking hotels through IHG Annual Sale.
Here’s how the deal works:
Deal: at least 20% off the Best Flexible Rate (view full terms and conditions here)
Where: US and Canada
Who: Anyone can benefit from this sale and IHG Rewards Club members can see a few extra perks when using certain credit cards. See ‘Pay With’ tip below.
Travel Dates: Through March 31, 2019
Hotel Brands: InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Resort®, Holiday Inn® Club Vacations, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®
Advance Purchase: Minimum of 3 days ahead of stay
Purchase By: January 7, 2019
Pay With: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card (10 points per $1 on IHG hotels), Citi Prestige Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card (3 points per $1 on hotels) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2 points per $1 on travel)
One aspect to note about this deal: It’s 20% off of the Best Flexible Rate, but that doesn’t mean that it’s 20% off of the cheapest rate. (View full terms and conditions here.) IHG hotels generally have an Advance Purchase non-refundable rate that’s already a decent discount off of the Best Flexible Rate. Considering that the Annual Sale rate is non-refundable and requires full prepayment, be sure to check out if the Advance Purchase rate is available so you can get the best deal.
Either way, this discount can save you a decent amount of money. For example, I recently priced out a stay in NYC at the Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan. The Annual Sale rate ($214.13) was exactly 20% off of the Best Flexible Rate for non-members, and it was still a solid 11% discount off of the Advance Purchase rate for members:
For the three-night stay, that adds up to being a savings off of the cheapest-available rate of $91 when you factor in taxes and fees.
That makes this deal better for those that are looking to book a stay in the near future where it’s less likely that the rates will drop between booking and your stay. So if you’re a last-minute booker (or holiday shopper), this deal is meant for you.
