If you carry the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, you probably already love getting your fourth night free on award stays. Now, IHG is offering a fourth night free on paid stays at properties across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific (with the exception of Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China).
The Members Stay More promotion is valid on bookings made through March 15, 2020, for stays from Feb. 4 – Sept. 30, 2020. You can get a maximum of two nights free when booking eight nights. But, you have to book at least one day in advance and the first night requires a nonrefundable prepayment.
This rate isn’t available every night at all participating hotels so you’ll need to do some searching to find a property that works for you. We were disappointed by the lack of availability at InterContinental hotels and couldn’t find availability at the InterContinentals in Paris, Sydney, Fiji, Dubai or Aqaba. We did find fairly consistent availability at Crowne Plaza properties across the globe, however.
Here are a few options we found during our research.
4th night free in Paris
Many of IHG’s top hotels in Paris — like the InterContinental Le Grand — were not bookable with the Members Stay More rate for the dates we checked. But, we could reserve the deal at the Crowne Plaza Republique in the 11th Arrondissement.
Stay in Sydney or at the gold coast
In Sydney, IHG has a number of properties and one offering the fourth-night free with this promo is the Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach-Sydney. A Coogee Village view room with a king bed rang in at $131 per night with the fourth night free for dates in April.
Or, head to Queensland for a stay at the voco Gold Coast. Unlike some hotels that limit the Member Stay More rate to base-level rooms, even suites are available with this deal. We priced out a 20th-floor Spa Suite for $138 plus the fourth night free for dates in July.
Bottom line
We wish more hotels had better availability with this deal but we still appreciate any time we can nab a fourth night for free. If you have trips to Europe, the Middle East, Africa or Asia Pacific through September 30, check to see if you can get the Members Stay More deal at hotel in the area. And, let us know what you find.
