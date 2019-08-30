This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Club MCO locations have been popular respites for traveling families in Terminals A and B at Orlando International Airport. They both have kids rooms (albeit one rather small) that have served my family well as great places to grab breakfast before a morning flight or to kill time during an afternoon thunderstorm delay that’s all too common during the summer months. Reader Rachel was in The Club MCO today in Terminal A with her children when the desk agent notified her that beginning Sept. 1, free access will be limited to children under 2 instead of the current rule that children under 12 are admitted free.
A quick check of the Priority Pass app shows the new restrictions announced for both of the locations in the Orlando airport, as well as a new restriction that access will also be limited to the three hours before your departure time:
After checking many of the other The Club locations, I don’t see anywhere else limiting free access to children under 2. Starting Sept. 1, children over 2 will count toward the number of free guests your particular Priority Pass membership allows. If you do not have any free guests included in your membership, you will have to pay for anyone in your party over 2 years old. Note also for The Club MCO locations, access may be restricted due to space constraints at the Terminal A location between noon and 2pm and 4pm to 7pm and at the Terminal B location between 2pm and 8pm.
This seems like a particularly unfriendly move for the traveling families going through Orlando. There’s typically an outcry from those travelers without kids that a family can ruin a lounge or premium class flight, though my experience has been adults acting like children are typically the more common offenders. I’ve been to these locations several times and am either the only person with children in The Club or one of maybe two families. Make sure you’re aware of the new restrictions starting in just a couple of days and plan your airport trip accordingly.
Featured image courtesy Summer Hull / The Points Guy
