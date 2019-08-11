This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Elevated Welcome Bonuses on Delta Credit Cards
For a limited time, Amex is offering elevated bonuses on cards such as the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express.
Fly for Free If Your Last Name’s Green(e)
If you’re lucky enough to be a Green(e), then start packing your bags because you and the whole family can fly for free on Frontier from 8/13-8/20. The offer is good for flights up to $400 per person.
Flight Deals to the Caribbean From $212 Round-Trip
This week we saw flights to the Cayman Islands from $212 round-trip and JetBlue Mint deals to other Caribbean destinations from $330 one-way.
Bonus Transfer Offers From American Express®
Amex is currently offering 40% transfer bonuses with Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia until October 1, 2019. Check to see if you’re targeted for a 50% Hilton transfer bonus.
75k Lufthansa Miles With Elevated Welcome Bonus
Earn up to 75k Lufthansa Miles with the elevated welcome bonus on the Miles & More World Elite MasterCard.
Earn Up To A Thousand Bonus SkyMiles By Shopping Online
This week, Delta launched its semiannual bonus sale, where you can earn up to 1,000 bonus points by online shopping through the SkyMiles® mall.
Photo by agustavop / Getty Images
