ICYMI: Flights under $100, car rentals from $15 and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Flights under $100 on multiple carriers
Southwest flights starting at $39, JetBlue flights from $49 and American flights from $68 — these deals make a quick domestic trip hard to pass up.
Earn 15% back on U.S. supermarket purchases
Amex’s latest offer is allowing cardholders to earn 15% back on groceries from now until Dec. 31, 2019 — just in time for your big Thanksgiving dinner shopping trip.
Get 20k Membership Rewards on ANA purchases
Check to see if your Amex was targeted for this killer offer.
Fly to Europe for 11,000 miles or from $236 round-trip
Do you have Flying Blue miles to burn? How about a cheap fare where you can earn transferable points with a travel rewards credit card?
Get 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
Get yourself closer to that award booking you want with Marriott’s “Unlock More” promotion.
Rent a car from $15/day
If you’re planning to head south to Florida, you could snag some sweet one-way car rental deals.
Buy miles with a bonus of up to 130%
Looking to score some cheap United and Star Alliance award flights? LifeMiles has your back with this awesome bonus.
Nonstop deals to Puerto Rico under $200
Sunny skies and sandy beaches? Consider the ticket bought.
30% off premium econ and biz class awards aboard Singapore Airlines
Take advantage of Singapore’s “Spontaneous Escapes” sale and enjoy extra legroom and better service at a discounted price.
First class on Emirates for 150k miles or under $3,300
Who doesn’t want to fly Emirates first? While it’s usually a huge stretch, this deal makes it more of a possibility.
Score 30% off India and Southeast Asia Hilton bookings
India and Southeast Asia have lots of luxury hotels at unbelievably low prices; this deal can help you grab an even better deal.
Flights to Ecuador and Argentina from $315 round-trip
We don’t see like deals like this often so we recommend you act fast.
