ICYMI: Flights to Tokyo from 30k SkyMiles round-trip, 50% mileage bonuses and more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter so you don’t miss a thing!
United offering bonus miles on flights with Mile Play
Get in on the action before Jan. 31, 2020, to see if you can earn bonus miles on upcoming trips.
Hotels offering 50% more points
From Hilton to Hyatt, you could earn up to 50% more points when you buy them now. You could increase those earnings even more if you were targeted for a bonus Amex offer with Hilton.
Flights to Tokyo from 30k SkyMiles round-trip
Now this is a deal we love! Head to Tokyo for just 30k SkyMiles round-trip with Delta’s SkyMiles promo.
30% discount plus 10% bonus with JetBlue
You can buy JetBlue TrueBlue points at a discounted rate and get a mileage bonus when you purchase at least 3,000 points by Nov. 27, 2019.
Get 15k points or cash back on cruise bookings
Check your Amex offers to see if you were targeted for this sweet deal.
Via introduces flat rate rides from LaGuardia
Travelers can now save money and time on rides from LaGuardia with Via’s new “LGA Connect,” which starts at just $15 per ride to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
Fly to Europe in biz from 98k SkyMiles round-trip
What’s better than a trip to Europe? Flying in style to Europe. You can do just that for 98k SkyMiles round-trip.
Save 20% points on Radisson bookings
From now until Nov. 20, 2019, you can earn 20% of your miles back on award bookings.
Nonstop biz award flights to Spain
Book these award flights now if you want to say, “¡Hola, España!”
Buy Alaska miles at 50% bonus
From now until Dec. 23, 2019, you can buy Alaska miles at a 50% bonus, which could lead to some pretty awesome award bookings in the future.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured photo by TommL/Getty Images.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.