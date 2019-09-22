This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here
Flight Deals
Flights to Europe from $227
This week we saw deals over the holidays on Aer Lingus from $385, deals from NYC from $227 and non-stop flights to Paris on Frenchbee from $258.
Domestic flights from $97 round-trip on Delta and United
With widespread availability on United and short hops on Delta.
Delta deals from 30,000 SkyMiles
Head to Tokyo for 30k or make the trip to Australia or Asia from 56k — decisions, decisions.
Flights to Canada from $171 round-trip
How about a trip to visit our northern neighbor, eh?
Fly to Cancún from $161 round-trip
Thanksgiving in Mexico, anyone?
Points and Miles Deals
Earn bonus miles with these promos
Get up to 85% more United miles when you buy them now, a 100% bonus with IHG, and a 25% bonus when your transfer hotel points to American.
Credit Card Deals
Earn bonus points by adding an authorized user to your Amex
Who says no to 5,000 bonus points?
Get $60 back on Delta purchases
Check to see if you’re targeted to earn $60 back on Delta purchases with your Amex.
Featured image courtesy of Jennifer Yellin / Deals We Like.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.