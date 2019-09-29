This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Travel Deals
Fly to São Paulo with fares from $547
Now this is a deal we don’t see often!
Flights to the Maldives from $598
The Maldives are a dream and so is this flight deal.
Widespread deals to Costa Rica from $226
Check Costa Rica off your bucket list with these low fares.
Earn double points when riding with Amtrak
You can earn 2x points on all your Amtrak rides from Oct. 1 – Nov. 16 with the double days promo.
Cheap Flights to Europe
Flights from 22,000 SkyMiles or $239 round-trip — you can’t go wrong with these deals.
Non-stop flights to Hawaii under $300
This week we saw awesome deals to the beautiful islands of Hawaii from $277 round-trip. If you’re planning on doing some island hopping while you’re there, take a look at these inter-island flights from $39.
Credit Card News
Targeted Chase bonuses
Be sure to check your email to see if you were targeted for one of the many offers Chase card holders received this week. The offers range from 5k Ultimate Rewards points to 100k bonus Bonvoy points.
Transfer bonuses from Amex to airlines
Look out for targeted Amex transfer bonuses up to 10% with Aeroplan and 25% bonuses when transferring to Hawaiian Airlines.
