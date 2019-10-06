This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Travel Deals
Flights to Asia in Premium Economy under $800
Snag JAL Premium Economy from $718 and Business Class tickets from $2,267 round-trip.
Earn bonus points through Lyft
Here’s how to earn an easy 1,000 Hilton Honors points when you link your Hilton and Lyft accounts.
Round-trip flights from 9,000 SkyMiles
Various flights in the U.S. are available from 9,000 SkyMiles on Delta.
Save up to 30% on Hilton bookings
If you have travel plans to Europe, the Middle East or Africa in your future check out this flash sale that ends on Oct. 7.
Earn up to 50% more Alaska miles with this targeted bonus
This week, Alaska Mileage Plan members received targeted offers for bonus miles ranging all the way up to 50%.
Flying Blue deals on October travel
Browse this month’s deals in economy, premium economy and in business.
Credit Card Deals
Earn bonus points and cash back dining out
From 5% cash back or 5x Membership Rewards points with Rakuten Dining to 8x Marriott points with the new “Eat Around Town” dining program.
Elevated welcome bonuses
This week Citi offered applicants to the CitiBusiness/AAdvantage Platinum Select an elevated 70k sign-up bonus and Delta upped its Amex offer to 75k SkyMiles.
Targeted Amex offers
This week Amex offered select users the opportunity to earn 20,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 on ANA while others could earn up to 2,500 MR’s at Staples or 5x MR points on Visa gift cards at Staples.
$50 statement credit on Hyatt bookings
World of Hyatt cardholders received an offer to earn $50 back when spending $300+ on Hyatt bookings.
