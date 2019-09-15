This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Chase Freedom Q4 bonus category announced
If the Chase Freedom holds a place in your wallet, you may be excited to hear that the Q4 bonus is 5% back on department store purchases made with PayPal or Chase Pay. If you have an Ultimate Rewards earning card, you can transfer the earnings as 5x points. This bonus category is valid Oct. 1 — Dec. 30, 2019, just in time for the holiday shopping madness.
Fly to Africa in Economy from $413 and Premium Economy from $1,093 round-trip
This week we saw two deals to various cities across the continent from $413 in economy and $1,093 in premium economy.
Elevated bonuses on Amex Biz cards up to 150,000 points
Starting Sept. 12, new Amex Business Green cardholders can earn up to 150,000 bonus points after the first three months. There’s also a targeted welcome bonus on the Amex Business Platinum card for 110,000 points.
Earn bonus Amtrak points when you book hotels and car rentals
If you have any upcoming hotel stays or plan to rent a car, Amtrak will reward you with up to 13,000 Guest Rewards points if you book through them. All you have to do is complete the reservation or rental by Oct. 20, 2019.
Alaska Airlines is running a 50% bonus on miles and it’s pretty awesome
Alaska Airlines is currently running a special where you’ll be rewarded with 50% more miles when you buy them. This is awesome because Alaska has some of the highest valued points on our list. Let’s just say you could fly biz class to Asia on Cathay Pacific if you take advantage of this promo the right way.
Points and cash deals on flights to the Caribbean and Mexico
This week Delta offered flights to the Caribbean and Mexico from 16,000 SkyMiles whereas JetBlue offered deals on Mint fares from $331 one-way.
Earn up to 3x points on Hyatt bookings
This fall special is valid on stays between Sept. 15 — Dec. 15, 2019. All you have to do is register before Oct. 31, 2019.
Dine with Citi and help fight child hunger
Citi has teamed up with No Kid Hungry to donate healthy meals to kids in need. All you have to do is register your eligible Citi card and then spend $5 or more dining out from now until Dec. 1 and Citi will donate $1 on your behalf. They are matching spending up to $2 million, which is enough for 20 million meals for kids.
Flights to Asia in economy from $478 and biz from $1,572 round-trip
This week we saw round-trip deals to Asia from various U.S. cities from as low as $478 in economy and $1,572 in biz class.
The trick to scoring $62/night hotel rooms
From now until Sept. 17, you can stay at select Choice Hotel’s for just $62 when you take advantage of their points promo.
Buy LifeMiles with up to a 145% bonus
With that bonus, you could be flying Lufthansa first class.
Featured image courtesy of YinYang/iStock /Getty Images Plus
