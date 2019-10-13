News

ICYMI: Delta One suites from $2k, transcon flights from $197 and more

 Liz Hund
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.

Delta One suites from $2,085 round-trip to Europe

Fly Delta in style (Photo by Zach Honig/TPG)
Fly Delta in style. (Photo by Zach Honig/TPG.)

If you’ve been thinking of flying Delta One to Europe but haven’t convinced yourself to cough up the cash, now might be the perfect time with this awesome deal.

Your pups can now earn you Hawaiian miles

The app for dog walking and sitting, Wag!, announced that they were partnering with Hawaiian Airlines. New members can now receive 5,000 Hawaiian miles when they book their first dog walker.

Deals to Asia from $316 round-trip

Emperor Humayun
Emperor Humayun’s tomb, New Dehli, India, a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo by Terraxplorer / Getty Images.)

This week we saw some awesome deals to Asia from both the West and East Coast, including an amazing deal on 2-in-1 flights from $374.

30% transfer bonus to United

This transfer bonus promo with various hotel loyalty programs may help you get closer to that United award booking.

3 nights in Orlando or Vegas for $199 + 25k Hilton points

(Photo by Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images)
(Photo by
Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images.)

Hilton is running a promo until Oct. 31 where Hilton Honors members can book three nights in Orlando or Vegas for $199 and earn 25k points — but there’s a catch.

15 items you can get for free with Amex Biz Platinum

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express comes with an annual $200 credit at Dell — here are 15 products you can get for free with that.

Transcon flights on JetBlue from $197 round-trip

This week JetBlue offered flights across the country from just $197 round-trip, nonstop.

Earn 20% bonus Etihad miles when you transfer

Etihad
Etihad’s Residence.

From now until Oct. 31, Etihad is offering a 20% mileage bonus when travelers transfer points from eligible hotel programs. This could be a great opportunity to get you closer to booking the one-of-a-kind Etihad Residence.

Delta flights to/from the US/Canada from 9,000 SkyMiles

For this week’s SkyMiles flash sale, Delta offered flights to/from the U.S./Canada for as low as 9,000 SkyMiles round-trip.

Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!

Featured photo courtesy of Benji Stawski / TPG

Liz Hund is a General Assignment Reporter here at TPG, covering all things travel related. She's always on the hunt for a good deal because she loves giving people the perfect excuse to take a trip.
You might like
Golden elegance: A review of China Airlines business class on the Airbus A350
Reviews
10h ago
United unveils new California-themed Boeing 757
News
11h ago
Here’s what the 737 MAX groundings mean for your holiday travel
News
11h ago
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.