ICYMI: Delta One suites from $2k, transcon flights from $197 and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Delta One suites from $2,085 round-trip to Europe
If you’ve been thinking of flying Delta One to Europe but haven’t convinced yourself to cough up the cash, now might be the perfect time with this awesome deal.
Your pups can now earn you Hawaiian miles
The app for dog walking and sitting, Wag!, announced that they were partnering with Hawaiian Airlines. New members can now receive 5,000 Hawaiian miles when they book their first dog walker.
Deals to Asia from $316 round-trip
This week we saw some awesome deals to Asia from both the West and East Coast, including an amazing deal on 2-in-1 flights from $374.
30% transfer bonus to United
This transfer bonus promo with various hotel loyalty programs may help you get closer to that United award booking.
3 nights in Orlando or Vegas for $199 + 25k Hilton points
Hilton is running a promo until Oct. 31 where Hilton Honors members can book three nights in Orlando or Vegas for $199 and earn 25k points — but there’s a catch.
15 items you can get for free with Amex Biz Platinum
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express comes with an annual $200 credit at Dell — here are 15 products you can get for free with that.
Transcon flights on JetBlue from $197 round-trip
This week JetBlue offered flights across the country from just $197 round-trip, nonstop.
Earn 20% bonus Etihad miles when you transfer
From now until Oct. 31, Etihad is offering a 20% mileage bonus when travelers transfer points from eligible hotel programs. This could be a great opportunity to get you closer to booking the one-of-a-kind Etihad Residence.
Delta flights to/from the US/Canada from 9,000 SkyMiles
For this week’s SkyMiles flash sale, Delta offered flights to/from the U.S./Canada for as low as 9,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
