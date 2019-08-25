This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Targeted Bonus of 1x Bonus Points on Amex Cards
This week we saw targeted offers for Amex cardholders to earn 1x bonus points on all spend. Check to see if you’re targeted.
Marriott’s Endless Earning Promo Ending Soon
Bonvoy members have until Sept. 2 to register to earn 1,500 bonus points after staying two nights or more.
BOGO Deal on Amtrak Sleeper Tickets
Amtrak is currently running a BOGO deal on sleeper tickets on select routes until Aug. 31.
Flight Deals to Asia From $367 Round-Trip
From Premium Economy deals on Singapore Airlines to economy to Thailand, Japan and Korea, if you wanted to book a flight to Asia this was a good week to do it.
Limited Time Bonus Offers Ending Soon
This week marked two weeks until the 60k bonus with the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard ends.
Flights to European Cities and Dublin From $232 Round-Trip
This week we saw more deals to Europe this week starting at $232 and also deals to Dublin from $281.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Photo by Melanie Haiken / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.