ICYMI: Biz class flights under $1k, SkyMiles flash sale and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Deal alert: Nonstop business-class flights to South America have dropped to $917 round-trip
If South America is on your early 2020 bucket list, flights from New York-JFK to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and Guayaquil (GYE) are $1,394 on Google Flights. But if you really want to score, the right travel rewards credit card will save you hundreds.
Round-trip, business-class award tickets to Spain for 68,000 points
Our Midwest readers can score award space for two travelers from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Madrid (MAD) and back in early 2020. Round-trip, business-class award tickets on Iberia’s nonstop flight are only 68,000 credit card points.
You can get an 80,000-point sign-up bonus for spending $2,000 in the first three months after opening your new card. By combining the card’s fourth-night free perk with IHG’s PointBreaks promotion, you could get up to 21 free nights at IHG hotels with this one sign up bonus alone.
Amex cardholders can save up to 10% on their next Etihad flight
Etihad Airways is offering American Express cardholders the chance to save on their next flights up to 10%.
Buy IHG points with up to a best-ever 100% bonus
IHG Rewards members can purchase points with up to a 100% bonus, through Dec. 30, 2019.
Flights to London starting at 16k SkyMiles round-trip
Flights from around the U.S., including (Los Angeles), Ft. Lauderdale (FLL), New York (JFK) and Dallas (DFW) to London (LHR) starting at only 16,000 SkyMiles in Main Cabin.
Get $40 back after spending $200 on Alaska with newest Amex Offer
You may want to check your Amex Offers because a new offer from Alaska Airlines can net you some huge savings.
Featured image courtesy of Christian Kramer / The Points Guy
