Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Award flights to Europe from 10,750 miles or 39,750 in business class
When you combine some cheap mileage options with Flying Blue’s monthly Promo Rewards, you can end up with some really cheap award tickets, like economy flights between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Europe from just 10,750 miles each way, or premium economy flights from New York Kennedy (JFK) and Paris Orly (ORY) from just 34,125 miles each way.
Amtrak’s 2-for-1 sale on Northeast Corridor routes is now permanent
Amtrak has extended its buy one, get one companion fare sale for routes on the Northeast corridor indefinitely. Want in on the deal? You’ll just need to purchase your tickets at least three days in advance to take advantage of the savings.
First-class tickets from $172 one-way
If you’re close to qualifying for elite status or are just working toward maintaining it on Delta, this sale on first class seats could help you achieve your goal.
Spend $75 at Amazon, get 1,500 points with new Amex Offer
With this promotion, you will receive 1,500 Amex Membership Rewards points after spending just $75 on Amazon purchases from September 6 — November 15.
Southwest Sale with flights starting at $29 one-way
Southwest Airlines is back with some great sales that include domestic and international routes, and even travel between the Hawaiian Islands starting at just $29 one-way.
Flights to Mexico have dropped to $189+ round-trip
Flights are available from select US cities to resort cities including Cancun and San Jose/Los Cabos as well as urban destinations including Mexico City. Cheap flights are available beginning this month with availability extending into mid-December.
