ICYMI: $75 off hotels, 25% transfer bonuses and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Get $10 back when you shop at small businesses
Amex is celebrating Small Business Saturday all month long by offering cardholders $10 back after spending $10 at a preselected small-business.
Flights to St. Thomas from $193 round-trip
With winter quickly approaching, it’s time to book a vacation somewhere sunnier and sandier.
Earn up to $600 cash back with Discover It quarterly bonus categories
Start planning your spending for the new year because Discover just announced its quarterly 5% bonuses.
Earn 20% more Qantas miles
When you transfer Amex Membership Rewards points from now until Nov. 30, you can earn 20% more miles.
Trade in Lakers tickets for round-trip Delta tickets
If you’re a Lakers season ticket holders, you can trade in your tickets for round-trip domestic vouchers.
Earn 25% more miles when transferring to AA
From now until Nov. 28, World of Hyatt members can transfer points to AA and get a 25% bonus.
Flights to various Hawaiian islands from $257 round-trip
Aloha Hawaii! We’re on our way with these low fares.
Earn 150k Hilton Honors points with this TPG exclusive welcome offer
From now until Dec. 31, new card applicants to the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card can get a 150k welcome bonus.
$75 off hotel stays through Citi ThankYou
Citi Prestige® cardholders can get $75 of hotel stays at select properties from now until Dec. 31.
Earn 5x points on fee-free Visa gift cards
Staples is back with its sale on Visa gift cards that waives purchase fees. This sale is awesome for earning 5x points on select cards like the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card.
November Flying Blue promo deals announced
West Coast to Europe for 57k miles round-trip in premium economy? Not bad. Check out the rest of the deals here.
Featured photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
