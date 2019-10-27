ICYMI: $500 hotel gift card, 160k targeted bonuses and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Get 30k Membership Rewards points and more
The new and improved American Express® Green Card now comes with a 30k welcome, but the best part is the new perk of $100 in statement credit toward Away purchases.
Win a $500 hotel gift card
Readers can enter to win a $500 gift card to the hotel chain of their choice when they vote for the 2019 TPG Awards.
Nonstop transcon flights for $197 round-trip
Hop over to the opposite coast with these low-cost fares.
Fly first class to Tokyo in 2020 with 220,000 miles
Are you thinking about heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics? Check out these premium award tickets on ANA.
160k targeted bonus
If you’re a business owner, you’ll want to see if you’re targeted for this steep welcome bonus on the Chase Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card.
Flights to Asia from $377 or 40k SkyMiles round-trip
This cash deal included low fares to cities like Tokyo and points deals to Seoul.
5k targeted bonus at Hilton Resorts
If you’re a Hilton Honors member, double-check your email to see if you were targeted for 5k bonus points per night at Hilton Resorts.
Get a 25% bonus on Flying Blue and JetBlue transfers
Amex cardholders can get a 25% mileage bonus offer when transferring miles to Flying Blue and JetBlue — now that’s nothing to be blue about!
Featured photo by Matteo Colombo/Getty Images.
