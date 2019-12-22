ICYMI: 100k welcome bonus, $170 cash back and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here's what you need to know.
Flights to Costa Rica from $297 nonstop R/T
Beat the winter blues with a low-cost trip to the lush country of Costa Rica.
Limited-time 100k welcome bonus with the Brex Card
This credit card aimed at startups is currently offering an elevated bonus of 100k points after spending $1,000.
Earn $10 when you use your contactless Citi card
Citi recently began offering contactless payment and is giving cardholders an incentive to use the new feature by offering a $10 statement credit.
Transcon flights from 15k SkyMiles R/T
Act fast, we’re not sure how long this one will last!
GET $170 BACK AFTER SPENDING $850 ON DELTA
This new Amex Offer allows you to earn a good chunk of change back when you buy a Delta flight originating in the U.S. costing more than $850.
Buy Avios at a 30% bonus
British Airways has launched a promo offering Avios at a 30% bonus. If you’ve got Avios you’re not sure what to do with, check out our post on why you should care about them.
Flights to Asia from $383 R/T
We’re talking Taipei, Singapore and Manila — this is a deal you’ll want to take advantage of.
Earn 2k bonus points per stay at Hilton properties
Hilton’s latest promo allows guests to earn 2k points per stay or 10k points for every 10 nights with its Hilton Points Unlimited promo Jan. 6-May 3, 2020.
Get $60 off CLEAR plus a free amazon gift card
This exclusive TPG offer allows you to get either $60 off + a $10 Amazon gift card or $50 off + a $20 Amazon gift card.
Fly first class to Hawaii from 28,000 miles one-way
Flights to Hawaii are long. That’s why you may want to consider upgrading your seats and this deal allows you to do just that in-style and comfort.
Buy $250+ in Delta gift cards and get $25 toward Hotels.com
If you’re late to buying your Christmas gifts, consider giving the gift of travel with a Delta gift card. If you purchase one for $250+, you’ll get a bonus $25 toward Hotels.com.
