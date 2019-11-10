ICYMI: 100k bonus AA miles, 50% bonus Avios and more
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Earn 65k United MileagePlus miles
For a limited time new applicants to the United Explorer Card can earn 65k bonus miles, which TPG values at $845. The card itself has seen some major improvements and now sports a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. This is awesome and rare for a card with only a $95 annual fee that’s waived in the first year.
Nonstop transcon flights from 5k miles one-way
This week American Airlines offered transcontinental flights from 5k AAdvantage miles one-way and Delta offered domestic flights from 5k SkyMiles round-trip.
Earn 10k bonus Marriott points
If you have a Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express Card, check your account to see if you were targeted to earn 10k bonus points before the end of the year.
Flights to Europe from 10,750 miles in econ and 26,500 in biz
If you already have the miles, you could book a trip to Europe in business for as low as 26,500 miles one-way. If you’re short on miles, consider buying them to score a round-trip business-class ticket from $1,135
Get 50% more Avios with this BA promo
From now until Nov. 21, you can earn 50% more Avios when you buy miles. If Avios are a mystery to you, you’re going to want to look into them as they can offer savings up to 25%.
Last-minute flights to Hawaii from $260 round-trip
This week, Alaska Airlines launched a new deal with a discount determined by the size of wave swells at popular Hawaii surf spots. This new promo is just the beginning of how Alaska plans to use data in its deals.
Flights to the Maldives from $410 round-trip
If the Maldives is on your must-visit list (and whose doesn’t include it?), you’re going to be excited to hear flights are currently available from $410 round-trip from LAX.
Get 100k bonus AA miles with new promo
If it makes sense for you to buy miles, you may want to take a look at American’s current miles promo.
Earn free car rentals with Thrifty bonus
For every qualifying rental between now and the end of the year, you’ll receive 625 Blue Chip Reward points — enough for a free rental.
