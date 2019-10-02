This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Iberia is making it easier for passengers to check the status of and check-in to their flight. On Wednesday, the Spanish flag carrier announced that its passengers can now use popular messaging service WhatsApp to find out general information about their trip.
The WhatsApp messaging functionality with Iberia will be able to tell passengers in Spanish about their trip, allow them to check the status of their flight, as well as check-in for their flight. The carrier said in a press release that it also plans to launch an English version of the virtual assistance program.
To interact with the Iberia WhatsApp assistance line, you must message +34 676 67 60 04. The check-in functionality of the service can be used for any flight to Schengen-area countries on flights operated by Iberia, Iberia Express or Iberia Regional Air Nostrum. In addition, Spanish-speaking passengers will be able to get flight status information.
Iberia serves Spain from several points in the US, employing the new Airbus A350 on some of those routes. Iberia’s A350, which we reviewed in business, premium economy and coach, is a significant improvement on the airline’s previous product.
With the addition of WhatsApp to its customer service portfolio, Iberia becomes the latest airline to utilize the platform. Dutch carrier KLM has long used WhatsApp to communicate with customers, and in September, it unveiled that it intends to expand its functionality to allow passengers to book flights through WhatsApp. In the US, Spirit allows booking via text for a fee.
Featured photo courtesy of Iberia.
