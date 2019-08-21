This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hyatt has launched a great promotion where you can get up to 25% off award nights or Points + Cash bookings at some of its top properties around the world.
There are two versions of the promotion, and we’ll first go through the details of the deal that offers discounts on normal award stays.
If you redeem points for any of the 14 included properties, you can earn up to 25% of your points back for stays made through Nov. 30.
This includes top-tier redemptions like the Park Hyatt Milan that normally goes for 30,000 points a night, where you’ll earn 5,000 of your points back after your stay is completed. Also included is the Andaz Mayakoba and Park Hyatt Mallorca, both resorts that have received high marks from TPG reviewers.
Hyatt points are TPG’s most valuable hotel loyalty currency and we value 5,000 points at $85. So this is a solid discount, especially considering that they’re available at some of its flagship hotels.
Here’s a list of all the properties where you can receive points back, and how many points you’ll receive for each night you stay.
Note that you’ll need to have the full amount of points in your account when booking, and you’ll receive the bonus points back into your account 6 to 8 weeks after you’ve completed your stay.
The second part of the promotion Hyatt is running offers a 25% discount on Points + Cash bookings for the stays made before Oct. 31. Discounts are available at top-tier and incredibly popular resorts, including the Andaz Costa Rica Papagayo, Park Hyatt St. Kitts and even the Park Hyatt Maldives. Unfortunately, the discount only applies to the cash part of the booking, so you wont be saving any extra points on these stays.
Here’s what you can expect to pay at each resort with the discount (discounts will automatically be incorporated during booking):
|Property
|Discounted Cash + Points Rate
|Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino
|12,500 points + $98
|Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo
|10,000 points + $104
|Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
|15,000 points + $186
|Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Resort
|12,500 points + $75
|Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
|12,500 points + $71
|Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour
|15,000 points + $126
|Park Hyatt Mallorca
|
12,500 points + €129
|Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
|10,000 points + $85
TPG value’s Hyatt points so highly because you can get some killer redemptions for a very minimal amount of points compared to other loyalty programs. Plus, you shouldn’t be paying any resort fees on award redemptions (Points + Cash bookings are subject to resort fees). Still, it’s worth comparing cash rates to points redemptions if you are going to take advantage of this sale; it could still make sense to forgo booking with points if cash rates are very low.
If you don’t have any Hyatt points but still want to take advantage of the sale, you can transfer them instantly from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Hyatt at 1:1 ratio. Cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve earn Ultimate Rewards points.
And if you want to stock up on Hyatt points for future deals, The World Of Hyatt Credit Card is currently offering a two-tiered welcome bonus after spending. You’ll earn 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months from account opening and 25,000 more bonus points after spending $6,000 total in the first 6 months of account opening for a total of 50,000 points (on top of what you earn from the normal spend).
Featured photo of the Park Hyatt Maldives by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.