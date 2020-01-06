Hyatt elite credit card nights have posted for 2020
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Check your accounts: Hyatt credit card qualifying nights are now live.
While most Hyatt members started off the New Year with a sad balance of zero, holders of the Hyatt co-branded credit card were spared from the purge. Select Marriott Bonvoy credit card holders also found out their Marriott elite nights haven’t been completely wiped out.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
If you hold The World of Hyatt Credit Card, it awards cardholders five elite night credits every year and another two for every $5,000 you spend on the card in a calendar year. TPG’s Scott Mayerowitz noticed the nights credited to his account late last night.
This is a good head start for keeping status or getting to the next tier. Just in case you forgot, in order to requalify for status next year, you’ll need 10 nights or 25,000 base points ($5,000 in spending) for Discoverist. You’ll get Discoverist status simply by having the card. For Explorist, you’ll 30 nights or 50,000 base points ($10,000 in spending). Finally, the top tier in the World of Hyatt program is Globalist status, which requires 60 nights or 100,000 base points ($20,000 in spending).
If you find yourself staying at Hyatt properties frequently, and don’t want to miss out on perks like this, you may want to consider adding the World of Hyatt card to your wallet. Holding the World of Hyatt Credit Card is a good way to get and keep Hyatt elite status. There are five levels of Hyatt elite status: Member, Discoverist, Explorist, Globalist and Lifetime Globalist.
Related: The most valuable hotel points: World of Hyatt Credit Card review
Perhaps one of the best perks from holding the World of Hyatt card is the annual free-night certificate at a Category 1-4 Hyatt property. You’ll receive the certificate every year after your account anniversary. This alone can be worth much more than the card’s $95 annual fee. You’ll also get a second free night after spending $15,000 in a year.
Hyatt has an exceptional loyalty program, but not as many hotels as rivals Marriott and Hilton. After acquiring Two Roads Hospitality and its partnership with Small Luxury Hotels, there are now more than 1,100 locations where you can earn and redeem Hyatt points, which we value at 1.7 cents each.
Featured image of The Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile courtesy of Hyatt
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.