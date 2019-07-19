This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have a Hyatt credit card in your wallet and an upcoming stay at a Small Luxury Hotels of the World property, listen up. The World of Hyatt Credit Card now offers 4x points per dollar spent at participating SLH locations, as announced by the hotel chain on July 18. And if you have the old Hyatt credit card (no longer available to new applicants), you’ll now earn 3x points per dollar spent at SLH locations. These new offers don’t require registration; all you have to do is swipe your eligible card to pay for the stay.
Some of the 200+ hotels you can spend those points include the Bay of Many Coves in New Zealand and Tokyo’s Station Hotel. You can check out our full list of these properties from integrations in November, January, February and May.
If you’re considering adding The World of Hyatt Credit Card to your wallet, it’s currently offering a sign-up bonus of up to 50,000 bonus points: 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening and 25,000 additional points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first six months of account opening. 50,000 Hyatt points are worth $850 according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
You won’t be eligible to earn those bonus points if you’ve received a Hyatt sign-up bonus within the past 24 months. It’s also worth noting that if you have the old Hyatt Credit Card, you’ll need to cancel it and apply for the World of Hyatt card in order to earn the bonus.
Redemptions for standard rooms with Hyatt-branded properties start at 5,000 points per night at Category 1 hotels (such as Hyatt Place Los Cabos) and climb as high as 40,000 per night at Category 8 hotels (for example, Japan’s Kasara Niseko Village). You also have the option to pay for awards half in points and half in cash — though this award was devalued last fall.
Featured photo of the Grand Hotel Majestic in Italy courtesy of SLH
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
