Register for a $50 Statement Credit on Select Hyatt Card Purchases
While the new World of Hyatt Credit Card offers perks that certainly make it worth keeping around, including a free Category 1-4 night certificate each year, Discoverist status and 4 points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels, it isn’t the most rewarding option for everyday purchases. Hyatt’s hoping to change that — for the rest of this year, at least.
The chain is offering a $25 credit in November and December ($50 total) when you spend $500 or more in combined purchases on internet, cable and phone services; shipping; grocery stores and movie theaters each month. Assuming you spend exactly $500, you’ll get 5% cash back, in addition to the 500 points you’ll earn on these purchases — worth $9 based on our valuations. In total, you’re looking at a $34 value, including points and statement credits, a 6.8% return.
You won’t do better than that at movie theaters, on phone expenses or shipping purchases, but two cards get you a greater return on groceries, including The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card.
To register for Hyatt’s latest promotion, enter your World of Hyatt and credit card account numbers at this site no later than Nov. 30, 2018. Note that purchases may not code properly from certain vendors, so be sure to check your recent activity online to ensure that you’re on track to hit the bonus. Check Hyatt’s site for the full terms and conditions.
