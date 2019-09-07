This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
Everything you need to know about Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian pummeled the southeast region of North America this week, devastating the Bahamas on its way toward Florida and the mid-Atlantic states. Here’s what you should know about how you can help people affected by the hurricane, as well as whether or not you can still vacation in the Bahamas post-Dorian.
Should you buy travel insurance, or is credit card trip protection good enough?
You’re leaving for a month on the bucket-list trip of your dreams. You’ve got the Chase Sapphire Reserve in your pocket. Will the trip protection benefit be enough to protect you from all that could happen? TPG senior writer Katie Genter provides a great perspective on when to purchase trip insurance, and when to stick with your credit card’s included perks.
Boeing 737 MAX cancellations aren’t really impacting US travel
Wondering if travelers have been severely impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft groundings? Not as much as you’d think — read on to learn why.
You can now use your fingertips to fund your Whole Foods habit
The grocery giant, backed by Amazon, is testing biometric payment scanners at select stores. Read all about it — and learn why paying with your fingertips might not be the best idea for you.
Why this TPG editor is sticking with Delta
TPG’s Loyalty and Engagement Editor, Richard Kerr, breaks down his logic behind sticking with Delta Air Lines as his preferred carrier of choice.
Away Luggage is releasing its most colorful collection yet
Say goodbye to blah. Away’s newest line of suitcase colors will pop enough to make strangers look twice at the baggage carousel.
American Airlines retires all of its remaining MD-80s
It’s the end of an era for these iconic McDonnell Douglas MD-80s. Read on to learn about their final resting place.
Burning Man is responsible for the Reno airport’s busiest days of the year
Around 20,000 people fly in and out of this sleepy little airport in Nevada each year to attend Burning Man, a festival in the nearby Black Rock desert. Read on to learn how Reno handles all the trash, luggage and even unwanted bikes “Burners” leave behind.
The Marriott executive who launched Bonvoy is leaving the company
Marriott’s chief marketing officer, Karin Timpone, is leaving the giant hotel brand after six years with the company.
Here’s why this mini horse flew in the main cabin on American Airlines
Did you know that some disabled individuals prefer using horses as service animals because of their longer life spans relative to dogs? Others who are allergic to dogs favor mini horses as an alternative. (And if you’d truly like to learn more, we dare you to finish reading this story with dry eyes.)
Featured photo by Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
