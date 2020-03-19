How to use Chase’s online tool to change or cancel your Ultimate Rewards booking
The past couple of weeks have been stressful for travelers to say the least. Travel restrictions have been put into place by governments around to the world, airlines have cut routes and concern regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus have grown, making it clear that now is not the best time for nonessential travel, either domestically or internationally. With so many people delaying trips until later in the year or cancelling plans altogether, wait times for airlines, hotel chains and credit card issuers have been extremely long.
We’ve seen reports of customers being on hold for hours on end, trying to get ahold of customer service representatives with no avail. And many TPG staffers ourselves have had difficultly getting through.
One of the most common questions we’ve received throughout this past week has been how to go about changing or cancelling trips booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. Chase now has an online tool to help travelers submit cancellation requests for trips between 8-14 days away. We’ll walk you through the steps to cancel a Chase Ultimate Rewards travel booking online.
Check your common carrier’s website for information
When you book travel though the Chase travel portal, either with cash or points, your travel is still subject to the policies of the individual airline, hotel or car rental agency. So first and foremost, make sure you are aware of where your trip falls within their current policies. Due to current circumstances with the coronavirus and travel restrictions, most travel providers are offering waived fees for changing or canceling plans.
You can find this information on your airline or hotel’s website. TPG has also compiled the current U.S. airline and hotel policies regarding changes made to travel due to coronavirus:
Use Chase’s new form to submit a cancellation request
If you have an upcoming trip within the next 8-14 days, you can use Chase’s tool to cancel online rather than calling the customer service line and potentially being stuck on hold for an extended time. You can access the form through this link. You can also find it by signing into your Ultimate Rewards account, heading to the travel portal and clicking on the new “Travel Alerts” tab.
Note that Chase is prioritizing responses based on travel dates. If your scheduled travel is set for 12-13 days in the future, it might take longer to process a cancellation. Calling Chase for a status update will only further overwhelm phone lines.
Here is what Chase’s online cancellation form looks like:
You’ll need your itinerary number (found on your itinerary or confirmation email) and then you can select the type of travel from the drop down.
For flight cancellations, you’ll be asked for the airline record locator, your outbound and return airlines, travel dates, booking dates and customer contact information. For hotel, car rental and other activity cancellations, you’ll be asked for travel date, booking date and contact info. If your airline ticket does not qualify for a full refund, the Chase customer service team will contact you before processing the cancellation. Otherwise, you should expect a confirmation with the amount of your refund with seven days.
What if I want to change my plans, not outright cancel?
If you are able to change your tickets online through the carrier website, that should be your first step. Once you’ve tried that, you can use Chase’s online cancellation form to submit a cancellation request. Then call the Chase Travel number listed on the My Trips page to rebook your travel when ready.
As I mentioned earlier, all travel booked through Chase is subject to the common carrier’s travel policies. This means that if you booked travel with an airline not offering waived change or cancellation fees, you will still have to pay those fees.
What if my travel isn’t 8-14 days away?
If your schedule departure date is within seven days, you need to call Chase. Phone lines are congested, so expect a long wait to get a hold of a customer service representative. Chase advises against calling if your trip is more than 72 hours away. If you have a trip scheduled within 4-7 days, wait until closer to your trip to call.
For those who have travel booked further out than two weeks, I’d advise waiting to cancel your travel until you are within the 8-14 day window. That way, Chase agents can focus on helping those with immediate travel looking to cancel.
Will I be refunded in points or as a statement credit?
Chase has told TPG that refunds will be issued “in your original form of payment. So if you booked with points you would be credited back with points.” Now, data points have suggested this isn’t always the case. One reader who booked with a mix of cash and points ended up being refunded by the airline in the form of a waiver that could only be used on a future flight.
A TPG staffer has gotten a full points refund through Chase. If you’ve had an experience getting a refund through Chase, we’d love to hear about it. Check in on the TPG Lounge with your experiences canceling Chase Ultimate Rewards bookings.
TPG resources
At TPG, we’re dedicated to helping our readers navigate this “new normal” as smoothly as possible. This means providing you with updated travel news, advice and guides to help you know what’s going on and how it affects your travels. Make sure you have our dedicated coronavirus page bookmarked. All new articles pertaining to the pandemic will be posted there.
Furthermore, here are a few additional guides that might help you as you consider canceling and/or postponing travel in the coming weeks:
Bottom line
I know that it can be highly stressful to just sit and wait when you’re worried about canceling travel plans. But by waiting to call or using online methods such as Chase’s new tool to cancel your travel plans, you’re helping keep phone lines open for those who are trying to handle immediate travel cancellations.
Make sure you’re staying updated on CDC recommendations and carrier policies as the situation regarding coronavirus continues to evolve. Together, we’ll make it through this and will one day be able to enjoy our favorite destinations once again.
