An out-of-this-world deal is blasting off for eleven minutes beginning on July 16 at 8:32a.m Central Time. Celebrations are in order across the US for the 50th anniversary of the inaugural moon landing on Tuesday, July 16, and Hotels.com is partaking in the festivities with a stellar flash sale.
The sale offers 50% off eleven hotels with “moon” in its name, but the deal is only active for 11 minutes in honor of Apollo 11 and has a two-night maximum. To prepare for the launch, visit the Moonlanding Hotels.com page to view the eleven properties. Once you’ve selected your preferred moon destination and launch dates, use the code BLASTOFF at checkout to get the discount. The eleven properties are scattered across the globe, including locations in Australia, Hong Kong, Jamaica and Hawaii.
Take a look at the hotels and travel dates now and see what works for you, then get ready tomorrow morning as you’ll only have 11 minutes to book at the 50% discount. This sweet deal can get even sweeter if you use the right cards to maximize your Hotels.com purchases.
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card have a unique relationship with Hotels.com, with its bonus category of 10x miles made on purchases. Just search any of the eleven qualifying moon hotels via Hotels.com/Venture, pay with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and earn 10 miles per dollar on your stay. TPG values Capital One miles at 1.4 cents apiece due to the fact that you can now transfer the miles a variety of airline partners.
Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card are also solid payment options when it comes to travel. The Sapphire Reserve earns 3x points on all travel and dining purchases, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card earns 2x on the same purchases. Unlike other travel credit cards, both of these cards count a wide variety of transactions as travel purchases, including travel agencies like Hotels.com.
With the Citi Premier Card, cardholders earn 3 points per dollar spent on travel including hotels. The Citi Premier Card has the same annual fee as the Chase Sapphire Preferred (though not waived the first year), so the return is higher with the Citi Premier.
Hotels.com also has its own rewards program which earns you one free night after you book ten nights through the website or app (you must be logged in to your account). You can combine this reward with either of the Capital One Venture cards to make your savings an effective 20% on all hotels booked through the Hotels.com/venture portal. If you have elite status at other hotel chains or don’t have either of the Capital One Venture cards, this rewards program may not suit you the best, but it can come in handy for moon deals like this and other remote destinations or unique properties.
Featured image courtesy of Humphreys Half Moon Inn/Hotels.com
