How to Get Free Starbucks for the Entire Month of January
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
No, you’re not dreaming. Starbucks is offering customers free coffee and tea through the month of January. That is, if you purchase its 16-ounce 2019 Brewed Refill Tumbler.
The tumbler, currently retailing for $40 (which should bring you closer to gaining that coveted Starbucks Gold Status) in any Starbucks store while supplies last. It has an understated, stainless steel design — so you can use it year-round without feeling like you’re overdoing the Christmas thing when the holidays are long over — with an insulated interior, to keep your beverage of choice at the optimal temperature.
The promotion itself is simple. All you have to do is bring your tumbler into any Starbucks to get your selection of free brewed hot coffee (such as Blonde Roast, Pike Place and more) or tea (such as Green, Mint Majesty and more) every day until Jan. 31.
According to some math done by Delish, when you purchase the tumbler, you’re actually saving $50 if you’re a daily coffee drinker use the promotion for the full month. Plus, you get a stainless steel tumbler that you can use whenever you please. Lastly, when purchasing your Starbucks tumbler, make sure you’re using the best credit card for dining purchases like the Chase Sapphire Reserve card (3x points on dining) or the American Express® Gold Card (4x points on dining), so you can earn points and miles while staying caffeinated. Plus, until the end of 2018, your Chase Sapphire Reserve will match the 4x on US dining offered by cards like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and American Express® Gold Card, so long as you pay via your digital wallet.
Featured photo by garett_mosher/Getty Images.
