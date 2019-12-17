How I use credit cards to travel nearly full-time
In March 2014, I quit my 9-to-5 job and started traveling almost full-time as a freelance writer. There’s no way I would have been able to do this without learning the value of miles and points, and I’m constantly looking for new ways to use credit card rewards to make my travels possible. Here are eight strategies that help me save thousands of dollars a year while I travel:
1. Credit cards with flexible rewards points
Cards with flexible rewards – such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve – are a major part of my travel strategy. Flexible rewards let me transfer points from programs like Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points, American Express Membership Rewards and Capital One Miles to a wide variety of airline partners so I’m never restricted to a single airline or alliance.
In addition to offering maximum flexibility in choosing a flight, having multiple airline partners to work with can save a bunch of points because different airline programs often charge different prices for the same flight. For example, an economy ticket from New York to London on United would cost 30,000 United MileagePlus miles, 27,500 Singapore Airlines Krisflyer miles, or 20,000 Avianca LifeMiles. Or I could fly from New York to Dublin on Aer Lingus for just 13,000 British Airways Avios and then use cash to buy a cheap one-way ticket to London. Having access to multiple frequent flyer programs means I can shop around and choose the best combination of price and convenience.
And truly my favorite thing about airline miles is that I can redeem them for experiences I would never spend money on, like flying in first class.
2. Airline credit cards for checked bags, priority boarding and other perks
Credit cards which earn flexible rewards offer the best opportunity to maximize my points, but I also rely on airline-specific credit cards such as the United℠ Explorer Card, the Citi®/AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard and the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express. These cards earn valuable airline miles and perks including priority boarding, free checked bags and inflight discounts. Free checked bags and priority boarding come in handy when I’m flying economy.
I’m a big fan of the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, which comes with an annual Companion Fare that allows me to bring someone along for $121 ($99 fare, plus $22 in taxes and fees).
3. Stacking deals for cheap stays in Airbnbs and hostels
When I’m traveling, I spend most of my time in Airbnbs and hostels because it costs less than hotels and it gives me the opportunity to meet new people, enjoy more authentic travel experiences, and cook for myself occasionally instead of eating out all the time. I maximize my savings by buying discounted Airbnb gift cards, using cash-back portals and paying with a credit card that earns bonus points for travel purchases.
4. Booking free hotel nights with points
There are times when a hotel makes sense – either because it’s more convenient, or because I really need my own shower for a day or two. Most of my hotel nights are paid for with welcome bonuses from credit cards such as the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, the World of Hyatt Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card, or with points transferred from Chase Ultimate Rewards. I especially love sharing some of the benefits of points and miles with my friends.
5. Free-night certificates
In addition to the points earned from new card bonuses, each of these hotel cards – and many others – come with an annual free-night certificate. That means I get a free hotel night every year just for keeping the card and paying the annual fee. Even though these free nights come with restrictions, it’s not hard to get more value from the annual free-night certificate than the card’s annual fee.
6. Annual credits from premium hotel cards
In addition to free-night certificates, two premium hotel cards also come with annual hotel credits that allow me to stretch my travel dollars.
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card comes with up to $300 in statement credits for Marriott purchases charged to the card, including room rates and incidentals charged to the room. It also provides a $100 property credit for eligible stays of two nights or more at participating Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis hotels and resorts. Combined with an annual free-night certificate valid at hotels costing up to 50,000 points per night and other perks like complimentary Gold Elite status, it’s easy to get more value from this card than its $450 annual fee (see rates and fees).
I’m also a big fan of the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and consider it to be one of the best premium credit cards on the market. It more than makes up for its $450 annual fee (see rates and fees) by offering a $250 annual Hilton resort statement credit, a $100 property credit on eligible stays of two nights or more at Conrad and Waldorf Astoria properties, a $250 annual statement credit for airline incidental fees, automatic top-tier Hilton Diamond elite status and 14x points per dollar on eligible Hilton purchases.
7. Free Global Entry membership
With the amount of flying I do, having Global Entry and TSA PreCheck has probably saved me from dozens of hours of standing in line. This membership is so valuable that I’d pay for the $100 enrollment fee in a second, but fortunately, I can enroll for free with many of the top travel credit cards.
8. Priority Pass lounges and restaurants
With Priority Pass from my Chase Sapphire Reserve, I get access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the world (and some, like in Punta Cana, even have a pool), as well as a growing number of airport restaurants. In addition to providing a more comfortable airport experience, I’m able to save hundreds of dollars every year that I’d otherwise spend on airport food and beverages. Nothing feels better after a long flight across an ocean than taking a shower before hopping on a connecting flight.
Bottom line
Whether you’re a full-time traveler or just take a couple of trips a year, having the right credit cards – and knowing how to use their benefits – puts unforgettable experiences within reach.
