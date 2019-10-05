This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travel hacks: We thought we knew them all. From how to best use Google Flights to find cheap airfare to redeeming your miles for the most value to finding award availability — even when it doesn’t seem to be there — we love bringing you our favorite tips and tricks for (an even better) life on the road or up in the air.
Now, there’s a thread of Twitter users sharing some lesser known hotel room hacks that has the internet abuzz and we have to admit: some of the tips are pretty great.
The whole thread started after one user shared a travel hack for getting a good night’s rest in a hotel when the curtains just won’t shut:
We’ve all been there: After a long day (or night) of traveling you hit the bed in your hotel room, hoping for some solid shut eye, only to realize the curtains are too short to close, letting in just enough to keep you from falling asleep. The good news is that as long as there’s a hangar with clips hanging in your closet, crisis easily averted. Simply pinch the two curtains together with the hangar and wait for the darkness to sink in.
On the heels of this great hanger hack, a whole conversation opened up about other ways travelers have proved to be innovative while on the road. Here are some of our favorites that we’re taking note of:
For those who travel germ-free like Naomi Campbell, this hack is sure to be a game changer — no wipes required.
If you have work to get done and you don’t want to depend on the less-than-reliable hotel Wi-Fi, take notes from this savvy traveler.
We’ve all been there: everything is packed and you think you’re good to go, but when you arrive at your destination you realize the one thing you forgot was the holy charger. Fear not, this traveler’s got it down.
Now, if only there was a good hack for not forgetting your charger at the hotel…
And for the thirsty, take note from this guy.
(Oh, and thanks for the TPG shout out!)
It’s always nice when travelers can come together and share what they’ve learned over the years. Do you have any travel hacks? We’d love to hear them in the comments.
Featured photo courtesy of Rick Klau
