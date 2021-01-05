Save money — and the hotel industry — by purchasing ‘hotel bonds’
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While there’s light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel thanks to the approval and subsequent distribution launch of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, we’re still a ways off from the travel industry returning to the boom times of 2019.
Hotels have had to get creative to reassure guests that their properties are safe and to attract new business from nervous travelers. That means not just enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, but also incentives (discounts, mainly) to get people back through hotel doors.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
“Hotel bonds” is one of the more creative ideas we’ve seen. They are a variation of an advance-purchase gift card. These work more or less the way a U.S. Treasury bond works: You purchase a bond today for $100 and then after a certain amount of time, the bond is worth more money. In this case, the “maturation period” is 60 days when the $100 bond will then be worth $150.
The Buy Now, Stay Later hotel bonds program currently has dozens of participating hotels, but more are being added “every day.” Travelers can purchase multiple bonds for a given hotel — if you purchase five bonds for $500, they’ll be worth $750 after 60 days — though individual terms and conditions vary by property so make sure to check before you purchase.
As we mentioned above, dozens of hotels around the globe are participating, but some of the notable properties include Nihi Sumba in Indonesia; Greydon House on Nantucket in Massachusetts; Labotessa in Cape Town, South Africa; the Fairmont Austin in Texas; and many more.
The hotel bonds program is a clever way to stimulate demand and bookings with a baked-in discount on future travel. It simultaneously helps to keep hotels afloat — and workers paid — thanks to the prepayment aspect of the program. If you’re looking to travel in the future, this is a win-win situation since you’ll get a significant discount on future travel and your purchase will help sustain hotel operations in the meantime.
If you do think this program is right for you, make sure to use a credit card that will earn you bonus points on your travel purchase, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® that awards three points per dollar on travel expenses.
Featured photo by Becca Manheimer/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.