This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hong Kong International Airport has cancelled all departing flights on Tuesday amid continued pro-democracy protests in its main terminal. The closure marks the second consecutive day in which the airport has been forced to suspend departing flight operations.
The protests at HKG have entered their fifth day, and show no sign of slowing down. Following Monday’s closure, flight operations resumed on Tuesday morning local time, though airlines were forced to cancel or delay many flights due to the backlog of previously canceled flights.
As of 4:30pm local time (5:30am ET), all check-ins were suspended, according to airport officials.
In a statement posted on its website, Hong Kong International Airport said:
“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended. All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible. Affected passengers please contact their respective airlines for flight arrangement.”
Images from inside the airport appear to show crowds of protestors, blocking passengers from getting through security.
Live from north security pic.twitter.com/MVrp0cDHTu
— Danny Lee (@JournoDannyAero) August 13, 2019
If you have travel to, from or through Hong Kong (HKG) in the coming days, check with your airline to ensure that your flight is still set to operate. As the protests show no sign of slowing down, there’s a chance that the cancellations could extend beyond Tuesday.
The protests in Hong Kong have been ongoing since June, now focused on Beijing’s central government.
Featured photo by Bloomberg/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.