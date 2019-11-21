Targeted: Here’s how you can earn up to 19 Hilton Honors points per dollar
If you’re a Hilton cardholder, you’ll want to check your email (and maybe your spam folder) for a special end-of-year bonus: You could earn five additional Hilton Honors bonus points per dollar spent on eligible purchases until Dec.4, up to a $1,000 limit.
The offer is targeted to specific users, and seems to have have been sent out across several different cards in the Hilton Amex card family, according to Doctor of Credit. Hilton Honors Aspire Card American Express Aspire cardholder and TPG Global Editor Emily McNutt received the offer in her email inbox this morning. However, I did not receive the message despite being a fellow Hilton Aspire cardholder, nor was I eligible for the promotion when I checked directly on the American Express website.
If you’re eligible for the promotion, you can enroll your card here. You’ll need a unique 14-digit RSVP code which will have been included in your mailed or email notification. It doesn’t hurt to go directly to this step and check your card, just in case, but you’ll most likely receive the same notification I did: The 5 bonus Hilton Honors points from this promotion are awarded on top of the points you usually would earn on this card. Here’s a legend of your earn rate on the Hilton Aspire, for example:
- 19x: 14x (plus 5x bonus) Hilton Honors bonus points for eligible purchases on this card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton portfolio
- 12x: 7x (plus 5x bonus) Hilton Honors bonus points for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants.
- 8x: 3x (plus 5x bonus) Hilton Honors bonus points for all other eligible purchases
TPG currently values Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents apiece, so even the lowest rate of earning on the Hilton Aspire jumps from 1.8 cents per dollar to 4.8 cents per dollar, up to the $1,000 cap on this promotion. And for Hilton hotel bookings at the accelerated earn rate of 19x per dollar, you’d earn 11.4 cents per dollar — or in real math, $114 back on a $1,000 hotel reservation.
Here’s where a second bonus earning tier kicks in: If you hold the Hilton Honors Aspire card, you automatically qualify for complimentary Hilton Diamond status alongside of it. And one of the benefits of being a Diamond elite is a 100% point bonus for Hilton stays — 20 points per dollar at most Hilton properties. So Aspire cardholders earn a total of 34 points per dollar on most Hilton stays; a 20.4% return in TPG valuations. And Aspire cardholders targeted for this promo will earn a whopping 39 points per dollar spent on most Hilton property bookings, which is worth 23.4% in savings, or $234 worth of points on your next $1,000 hotel reservation.
Of course, terms and conditions apply:
- You’ll have to enroll for this offer to apply to the next $1,000 of eligible spend on the card. Eligible purchases include goods and services, minus returns and other credits.
- Ineligible purchases include fees, interest charges, gift cards, prepaid cards (purchase or reload) and other cash-equivalent purchases.
- Eligible purchases can be made by either the primary cardholder or by any additional cardholders on the same account.
- You cannot cancel your Hilton card or have a past-due balance at the time of fulfillment.
- The offer ends Dec. 4, 2019; any spend that posts to your account after midnight on that date will not count toward your bonus.
- The bonus Hilton Honors points from this promotion will be credited 2-4 weeks after the offer ends on Dec. 4, and will post to your Hilton Honors account 6-8 weeks after the end of your billing period.
- The offer is exclusive for targeted cardholders and cannot be transferred.
Interestingly enough, the terms do not state that the bonus doesn’t apply to existing reservations. So if you are targeted and enroll now, you could theoretically call Amex and ask if they would honor this promotion for an existing hotel booking you’ve already paid for. Chances are slim, but it never hurts to ask.
Featured photo courtesy of Hilton.
