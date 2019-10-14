Get up to 30% off Hilton hotels in India and Southeast Asia with new promotion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re planning a trip to India or Southeast Asia soon (hello, Maldives!) then listen up because there’s a promotion that can net you some serious savings.
Here’s what you need to know.
From now through October 28, you can save up to 30% off on hotels in Southeast Asia and India. That includes countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. If you’re staying in a Southeast Asia property, your stay must be completed between October 19 and June 30, 2020. If you’re a Hilton Honors member, you will receive an additional discount of 10%.
If you’re staying at a Hilton hotel in India, you must complete your stay between October 17 and January 11, 2020. Hilton Honors members will receive an additional discount of 5%. Note that there may be blackout rates and vary by property.
While I’m seeing more budget-friendly Hilton brands like the Doubletree and Hilton Garden Inn, I’m also seeing luxury brands such as Waldorf and Curio. Right now, I’m seeing hotels such as the Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman North in Kuala Lumpur starting at just $29 a night.
I’m also seeing a beach villa at the Conrad Maldives Hotel on Rangali Island starting at just $497 a night which is a steal, considering base rooms can go for over $1,000 a night and the overwater bungalows can exceed $2,000 a night. TPG himself stayed in 2014 and enjoyed the two on-site spas and scuba diving. If you’re interested in traveling to Bangkok, I was able to find a two-night stay at The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok in February for as low as $237 a night, lower than the published rate.
If you’re thinking about adding a Hilton card to your wallet, know that you have several options from American Express. There are currently four different Hilton-branded cards on the market; three personal cards and one small business card:
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
For the Hilton Honors Card from American Express, you’ll earn 75,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account. You’ll also receive 7 points per dollar spent at Hilton hotels, 5 points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, and 3 points per dollar everywhere else.
The Surpass card offers 125,000 points after you use spending $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months. You’ll also get 12 points per dollar spent at Hilton hotels, 6 points per dollar spent at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations, and 3 points per dollar everywhere else.
Similar to the Surpass, you’ll earn 125,000 points on the Hilton Business card after meeting the spending requirement, which is $3,000 within the first three months. You’ll also earn 12 points per dollar spent at Hilton hotels, 6 points per dollar spent on wireless services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, at U.S restaurants and U.S. gas stations, on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel and on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and 3 points per dollar everywhere else.
Lastly, you’ll earn 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening the Aspire card. You’ll get 14 points per dollar spent at Hilton hotels, 7 points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants, flights booked directly with airlines and car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and 3 points per dollar everywhere else. You’ll also enjoy a host of valuable perks, including automatic Hilton Honors Diamond status.
Featured image courtesy of Conrad Maldives
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.