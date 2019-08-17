This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.

A220 main cabin. Photo courtesy of Delta Airlines.
That Delta Passenger Who Got a Plane to Himself? Didn’t Quite Happen That Way

A story about a passenger flying alone on a Delta plane went viral earlier this week. Turns out, it didn’t actually go down that way all. Here’s how it really happened.

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 02: Travelers go through the TSA PreCheck security point at Miami International Airport on June 2, 2016 in Miami, Florida. As the busy summer travel season heats up the Transportation Security Administration is encouraging people to sign up for the TSA PreCheck program to save time going through the airports security lines. Those enrolled in the program can leave their shoes, light outerwear and belt on during the terminal screening process as well as keeping their laptop in the carry-on suitcase without having to remove them at the checkpoint. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
5 More Airlines Were Just Added to TSA PreCheck. Here Are All 72 Participating Carriers.

Years ago, TSA PreCheck was mostly limited to the major US airlines. Now, the program has expanded to five more international carriers including Austrian Airlines, Interjet, PAL Express, Swoop, and VivaAerobus.

Hilton Honors Gold
Hilton Honors Kills Instant Status Match to Diamond, Increases Stay Requirements

As of August 15, anyone eligible for a status match with Hilton Honors will be matched to Gold status for 90 days, rather than Diamond.

(Photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy)
Southwest Schedule Extended: Book Your 2020 Winter Flights Now

Good news: if you haven’t booked your early 2020 vacation flights and want to score the best possible deal, there’s still time — that is, if you fly Southwest.

Support dog sitting on an airplane seat. (Photo by benedek/Getty Images)
My First Class Seat Was Taken By an Emotional Support Animal

So, what happens when Fido takes your first-class seat?

(Photo by Nicholas Ellis / The Points Guy)
Delta’s Retrofitted Boeing 767-400ER To Fly First International Flight

Delta Air Lines’ first reconfigured Boeing 767-400ER made its international debut on Monday, operating as Delta Flight 61 from Atlanta to Rio de Janeiro.

Image courtesy of Wyndham Vacation Resorts
These Are the Best Dates to Book Your Labor Day Weekend Getaway

It’s not too late to book your Labor Day Weekend getaway. In fact, the best time is probably right now.

Photo via Getty Images
How to Check If Your Laptop Is Part of the FAA’s Ban on Select MacBook Pros

Due to a newly discovered fire risk, the FAA has banned select MacBook Pro laptops from being carried on or checked into the cargo holds of aircraft.

Image courtesy of the Courtyard Marriott Kauai Facebook
More Big Marriott Bonvoy Changes Kick in on September 14

Bonvoy just announced that they would be rolling out peak and off-peak pricing on September 14, 2019 — along with some other interesting adjustments.

The Points Guy News Office

Want to Work for The Points Guy? This Is How You Can Join Our Team

Love points and miles? Travel? Aviation? Well, we’re seeking new talent to bolster our roster here at TPG. Learn how you can become one of us in the story above.

Feature image courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

Jordan Allen is TPG's General Assignment Reporter. She produces content about nearly everything from the newest travel trends to the latest flight deals.

