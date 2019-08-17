This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
That Delta Passenger Who Got a Plane to Himself? Didn’t Quite Happen That Way
A story about a passenger flying alone on a Delta plane went viral earlier this week. Turns out, it didn’t actually go down that way all. Here’s how it really happened.
5 More Airlines Were Just Added to TSA PreCheck. Here Are All 72 Participating Carriers.
Years ago, TSA PreCheck was mostly limited to the major US airlines. Now, the program has expanded to five more international carriers including Austrian Airlines, Interjet, PAL Express, Swoop, and VivaAerobus.
Hilton Honors Kills Instant Status Match to Diamond, Increases Stay Requirements
As of August 15, anyone eligible for a status match with Hilton Honors will be matched to Gold status for 90 days, rather than Diamond.
Southwest Schedule Extended: Book Your 2020 Winter Flights Now
Good news: if you haven’t booked your early 2020 vacation flights and want to score the best possible deal, there’s still time — that is, if you fly Southwest.
My First Class Seat Was Taken By an Emotional Support Animal
So, what happens when Fido takes your first-class seat?
Delta’s Retrofitted Boeing 767-400ER To Fly First International Flight
Delta Air Lines’ first reconfigured Boeing 767-400ER made its international debut on Monday, operating as Delta Flight 61 from Atlanta to Rio de Janeiro.
These Are the Best Dates to Book Your Labor Day Weekend Getaway
It’s not too late to book your Labor Day Weekend getaway. In fact, the best time is probably right now.
How to Check If Your Laptop Is Part of the FAA’s Ban on Select MacBook Pros
Due to a newly discovered fire risk, the FAA has banned select MacBook Pro laptops from being carried on or checked into the cargo holds of aircraft.
More Big Marriott Bonvoy Changes Kick in on September 14
Bonvoy just announced that they would be rolling out peak and off-peak pricing on September 14, 2019 — along with some other interesting adjustments.
Want to Work for The Points Guy? This Is How You Can Join Our Team
Love points and miles? Travel? Aviation? Well, we’re seeking new talent to bolster our roster here at TPG. Learn how you can become one of us in the story above.
