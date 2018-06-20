This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Just in time for summer holidays, Hilton is offering a solid sale for its hotels around the country. Hilton Honors members can save up to 20% at hotels in six major cities across the US.
The deal is good for Hilton hotels in Boston, Chicago, Houston, Orlando, San Diego and Washington, DC. You can search here to see all participating hotels.
You’ll need to book by June 25 to save, but stays from July 1 through December 31 are eligible for the discount. Unfortunately, if you wan’t to stay in Hilton’s luxury hotels like the Conrad or Waldorf Astoria, you’ll have to shell out a bit more cash because the max discount you’ll receive is 15% off.
Here a few examples of what you can book:
$26 off per night at the The Madison Washington DC over July 4th:
$34 off a night at the Hampton Inn Washington D.C. White House over July 4th:
$51 off the DoubleTree Suites Boston – Cambridge over Labor Day weekend:
If you do take advantage of the sale, you’ll want to use a credit card that earns bonuses on travel purchases. Amex’s new Hilton co-brand cards are great options:
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (14x Honors points for Hilton purchases)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (12x Honors points for Hilton purchases)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (12x Honors points for Hilton purchases)
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express (7x Honors points on Hilton purchases)
A card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on travel) would work well, too.
Really, you’re best bet would be the Hilton Aspire Card because it gives you automatic Diamond status as a cardholder. In conjunction with Hilton’s current triple points promotions, you can earn 54 points per dollar at Hilton properties in July, that’s an insane 32.4% return on spend!
The Hilton Amex cards offer the following, a 125,000 point bonus on the Hilton Business Card after spending $3,000 in the first three months and a 150,000 point bonus for the Hilton Aspire Card after spending $4,000 in the first three months.
Featured image courtesy of the Conrad Chicago.
