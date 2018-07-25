This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While we’d always encourage sampling the local fare — even if you’re staying at a resort large enough to command its own ZIP code — there’s something to be said about taking relaxation to new heights by simply staying put. Hilton is encouraging precisely that with its newest targeted offer, bestowing a $75 daily resort credit on a slew of its resort properties for stays in the Americas through January 31, 2019.
You can’t apply that $75/nightly credit to the room rate, taxes, gratuities, nor “select activities as determined by property,” but “dining, shopping, and relaxing” are fair game. (We’ll hazard a guess that “relaxing” qualifies as “spa treatment” for the purposes of a resort credit.) For those who prefer to stay put and enjoy the bars and eateries onsite, it’s a deal worth considering.
Per the terms and conditions (and verified in our searching), only those who receive the targeted email from Hilton will see the special rate as an option when searching. If you’re amongst that crowd, you can peek the complete list of participating resorts right here.
If you do take advantage, you’ll want to use a credit card that earns bonuses on travel purchases. Amex’s new Hilton co-brand cards are great options:
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (14x Honors points for Hilton purchases)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (12x Honors points for Hilton purchases)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (12x Honors points for Hilton purchases)
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express (7x Honors points on Hilton purchases)
A card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points on travel; excluding $300 travel credit) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on travel) would work well, too.
To really cap things off, consider the Hilton Aspire Card, which gives you automatic Diamond status (worth $1,915 per TPG’s latest valuations) as a cardholder.
Featured image courtesy of the author.
H/T: LoyaltyLobby
