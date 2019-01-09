This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Every few months, Hilton runs a buy miles promotion, offering up to 100% bonus points when buying Hilton points. While the standard rate for buying Hilton points is 1.0 cents per point — significantly more than TPG’s valuation of 0.6 cents per point — offers like these allow members to stock up on Hilton points for just 0.5 cents per point.
Especially paired with Hilton’s fifth night award free for elites, this can make an awesome redemption happen for cheaper than the cash price for the same stay.
Unfortunately, the most-recent buy points offer ended on Dec. 18, 2018. But, there’s a way some members can avoid paying full price for Hilton points throughout 2019. Loyalty Lobby discovered a hidden buy points link for “an exclusive offer” of 60% bonus points.
The terms note that this offer is “only for members who receive this email and is not transferable.” You’ll have to log into your Hilton account to make the purchase, so it’s possible that you won’t be able to take advantage of this offer. However, in practice, it seems to be open to most members.
At a 60% bonus, you’re able to purchase points for 0.625 cents each, which is about on par with TPG’s valuation of 0.6 cents per Hilton point. Even better, this 60% bonus is available when you buy just 1,000 Hilton points — meaning you can top off your Hilton account with just 1,600 points for $10.
That said, Hilton has a low cap on the number of points you can purchase each year. Each member can buy just 80,000 points each calendar year — before bonuses. And with 80% to 100% bonuses coming around every few months, you’ll want to wait for a better offer to stock up on a large number of Hilton points if you have a high-value redemption in mind.
Other good options for stocking up on Hilton miles for an upcoming redemption include the chain’s Amex co-branded credit cards, all of which currently boast elevated welcome bonuses.
- Hilton Honors Ascend Card from American Express: 125,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months after signing up.
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: 130,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first four months. Offer ends 8/28/2019
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: best-ever 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Those 150,000 points are worth $900 based on TPG’s latest valuations.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
