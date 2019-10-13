Here’s your chance to buy Flying Blue miles with a 75% bonus
Flying Blue, the award program of Air France and KLM, happens to be one of the easiest programs with which to acquire miles. As a transfer partner of five major currencies, it’s never difficult to find ways to top up your Flying Blue balance.
However, if you’ve run out of transferable points, Flying Blue currently has a promotion awarding you 75% bonus points if you purchase more than 4,000 miles. While this isn’t the best promotion we’ve seen, it can still present a pretty compelling option.
Here’s the cost breakdown:
- 2,000 miles €55 ($60)
- 4,000 + 3,000 miles €110 ($121)
- 10,000 + 7,500 miles €275 ($303)
- 20,000 + 15,000 miles €550 ($606)
- 30,000 + 22,500 miles €825 ($910)
- 40,000 + 30,000 miles €1,100 ($1,213)
- 50,000 + 37,500 €1,375 ($1,517)
- 60,000 + 45,000 €1,650 ($1,820)
- 70,000 + 52,500 €1,925 ($2,124)
- 75,000 +56,250 €2062.50 ($2,275)
There are several variations of this, so make sure to check the page for the mileage you need. At this rate, you’re buying miles at 1.72 cents each, and though TPG values Flying Blue miles at 1.2 cents each, you can certainly find outsized value with these miles, especially with monthly promo awards, which offer a 25-50% discount on award redemptions.
Flying Blue miles purchases are processed by Points.com, so you generally won’t get any travel category bonuses from this purchase. Make sure to use the best non-bonus category credit card for your situation. Based on TPG’s valuations, the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express’s 2x Membership Rewards (on the first $50,000 per year; then 1x thereafter) or Chase Freedom Unlimited’s $150 after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months would be the most rewarding choices.
Feature photo by Alberto Riva/TPG
