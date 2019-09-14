This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
“What if you could fly to Sunday brunch?” Whether or not you’ve ever asked yourself that question, the TWA Hotel and BLADE have partnered up to give you the answer.
Over the next six weekends, BLADE and the Gerber Group will transport a very select number of lucky customers by helicopter to the TWA Hotel at JFK for Sunday brunch. After spending their afternoon poolside, brunchers will get home in time to catch up on chores before the workweek begins again.
If you successfully snag one of the limited spots available, you’ll start your Sunday Funday with a complimentary drink in the BLADE Lounge on West 30th Street, then enjoy the shortest Manhattan commute of your life during a five-minute flight to the retro-inspired hotel. Upon arrival, you’ll be escorted to your table at the Pool Bar for lunch — included with your fare — and more drinks.
To secure your slot, mosey on over to the BLADE site and pick the weekend package that works for you. The special brunch package rate is $170 each way, although a round-trip booking is required. The round-trip requirement means you can’t take advantage of this promotion to kill time before an evening flight out of JFK — but you could always just book a regular one-way BLADE flight to the hotel for a drink.
What’s included?
- Round-trip flight between BLADE Lounge West and JFK at a lowered rate
- Up to $50 in meal credit
- Complimentary pool access
- Ground transportation between the helipad at JFK and TWA Hotel
Some additional fine print states that, in case of inclement weather, lunch will be held at The Sunken Lounge instead of poolside. You’ll meet back at the BLADE desk in the hotel lobby at 3:40 p.m. for your return flight; you can choose to leave at a later time if you purchase a separate return flight for $195. All fliers receive a $50 discount off the usual fare, while a $100 discount applies to BLADE-GX members. If weather isn’t flyable, equal-value credits will be applied to your account.
If you’ve been jonesing to check out the TWA Hotel or saving up to splurge on a BLADE experience, give Sunday bunch a whirl … literally.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.