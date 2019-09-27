This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For the third year in a row, holding an American Express credit card will make it easier for you to get in and out of Austin City Limits.
Each fall, half a million music lovers congregate in downtown Austin’s Zilker Park to attend ACL. 2019 headliners include rising megastars Lizzo and Cardi B as well as timeless classics such as Guns ‘N’ Roses and The Cure, with dozens of additional acts sprinkled across seven main stages and two side stages.
And with just five entrances to the 350-acre park — two of which are reserved for VIP Platinum and Family only — entrance and egress often becomes an Olympic sport, especially during peak times.
If music fuels your soul but long queues aren’t your thing, American Express can get you “skip the line” access. Just register your ACL wristband and link any Amex credit card to use your wristband as a FastPass through the American Express Cashless Lane turnstiles at the Lady Bird and Barton Springs West entrances. (The Barton Springs East entrance will not have an Amex fast-pass lane.)
Consider it TSA Pre-Check for ACL, especially during busy times when the lines for entrance and security scan can take well over an hour.
Once inside the festival, Amex has additional perks for registered cardholders. The air-conditioned American Express Experience station is open to all attendees and will be centrally located near the Tito’s stage facing the American Express stage.
This year’s Experience visitors will find:
- dedicated phone-charging stations
- water bottle refill stations
- a Waterloo Records pop-up booth with curated records
- fresh juice from local Austin juice bar JuiceLand
- airbrushed tattoos from local Austin artist Michael Williams of Resurrection Tattoo.
Cardholders and a guest of their choice also have access to the second floor VIP Card Members Lounge, which overlooks the festival grounds for panoramic views of the American Express stage. The Lounge includes a rooftop bar, a refresh station with Milk + Honey spa products and lounge seating to relax and unwind.
Amex cardholders attending ACL can also leave their wallets at home: Once the Amex credit card is linked to the registered wristband, the wristband user can use Cashless pay throughout the festival grounds for concessions, merchandise and any other monetary transactions.
Finally, Amex-registered wristband owners also receive a one-time $5 Cashless spend credit, which is eligible on a single transaction at any Cashless-accepting merchants on ACL festival grounds.
Featured photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images.
