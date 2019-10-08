Your pups can now earn you points toward a trip to Hawaii
There are lots of ways to boost your points and miles balance — from spending on top travel rewards credit cards, to online shopping portals, and even by taking a Lyft. And now you can earn miles by booking a dog walker with Wag!, an on-demand dog walking and boarding app.
Hawaiian Airlines has partnered up with Wag! and is currently offering members 5,000 bonus miles after booking their first walk. TPG values that bonus at $45 and according to the site, walks start at just $20 so you’re breaking a little more than even. After members book the first walk, they can expect to earn 3 miles for every dollar spent.
You can maximize these rewards even further by paying with the right card. Here’s what we recommend:
Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard
Currently this card is offering a 60,000 sign-up bonus to applicants after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This card will earn you an additional 1x point per dollar on non-bonus spend, bringing your dog walk up to 4x points. This card is great for those who have their eyes set on Hawaii as you won’t have to worry about transferring points and miles from other travel rewards cards. This card also offers some awesome perks that could make your points redemption even sweeter like a free checked bag, a one-time discount of 50% off a companion ticket and $100 off a companion ticket annually. So even if you aren’t able to book the whole family or your partner on points, you have two other awesome discounts to choose from.
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
If you’re set on going to Hawaii on miles, the Bonvoy Boundless card could be a great option for you as well. Why? You can transfer Bonvoy points to Hawaiian Airlines at a 3:1 ratio with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred from the Bonvoy program. The card sign-up bonus alone offers 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening for a limited time, and you’ll earn an additional 2x points on Wag! bookings, bringing your haul up to 5x points per walk. Economy flights to Hawaii on the namesake carrier from the West Coast start at 20,000 points and from the East Coast at 30,000 points off-season. Depending on your spending habits, you may even have some extra points to use towards a hotel stay.
Time to thank your pup and say Aloha to Hawaii! And while your dog may be the one that helps get you to Hawaii, you’ll have to check some strict requirements if you want to bring them along. In fact, bringing a pet to the Hawaiian Islands costs $1,297 so it’s probably best you let a Wag! sitter watch them while you’re away and enjoy your time on the beach.
Featured photo by YinYang/Getty Images.
