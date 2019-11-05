Hawaiian Airlines opens ticket sales for new flight to Tokyo Haneda
Ahead of the 2020 Olympics, Hawaiian Airlines is introducing a third daily flight from Honolulu (HNL) to Tokyo Haneda (HND).
Tickets for the service, which commences on March 28, are now on sale.
Hawaiian already operates 31 flights a week to Japan, and received approval from the Department of Transportation earlier this year for a new slot at Haneda. It was the first U.S. carrier to serve the airport, starting in 2010.
“As the leading U.S. carrier for service between Japan and Hawaii, we are pleased to offer our guests convenient and effortless travel options by adding a third daily flight between Tokyo Haneda and Hawaii,” Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president of global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement.
According to the airline, the new outbound flight, HA863, will depart HNL at 12:35 p.m. and arrive at HND at 5:15 p.m. the next day. The return flight, HA864, will leave HND at 8:15 p.m. and arrive in HNL at 8:10 a.m. the same day.
The flights will be operated by Airbus A330s, and you can read TPG’s review of the airline’s first class service here.
Since Hawaiian’s shift to more dynamic pricing earlier this year, you may find it challenging to find low-tier award seats on this route. Prices start at 40,000 miles in economy and 65,000 miles in business class if you start in Honolulu, but most dates are pricing at 50,000 miles and 130,000 miles in economy and business (respectively).
The HawaiianMiles loyalty program is a 1:1 transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, or you could also look to book through partner programs like Korean Airlines SKYPASS or JetBlue TrueBlue.
For more details, check out our guide to booking Hawaiian Airlines flights using points and miles.
Featured photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
