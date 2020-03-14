Hawaiian Airlines and JAL partnership blocked by US authorities
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The planned partnership between Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Air Lines is seemingly dead in the water after a U.S. decision to block the proposed tie up.
The airlines had “not demonstrated how the [joint venture] would function in terms of revenue sharing, pricing and marketing,” despite previous questions raised by regulators, the Department of Transportation said on Friday. As a result, it denied Hawaiian and JAL’s request for immunity for their proposed partnership.
“This decision stifles competition and ultimately hurts consumers by preventing both Hawaiian and JAL from offering more choice and greater access… between Japan and Hawaii, and beyond,” Hawaiian spokesperson Tara Shimooka told TPG. “We will continue to evaluate opportunities to enrich our partnership and deliver greater value to our guests.”
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
Hawaiian and JAL sought approval for a pact that would have allowed them to coordinate services between Hawaii and Japan, as well as into Asia. Coordination of everything from flights to fares and sales is possible with antitrust immunity from the DOT.
In October, the regulator tentatively ruled that Hawaiian and JAL could achieve the level of cooperation they proposed — including benefits to travelers — without immunity.
In response, the airlines promised to grow capacity by nearly a quarter between Hawaii and Japan, as well as provide additional connections into Asia. Their growth would include new routes between the islands and cities in Japan outside of Tokyo.
The proposed Hawaiian-JAL pact was, in part, in response to changing competitive dynamics between Hawaii and Japan. For example, All Nippon Airways (ANA) debuted Airbus A380s with 520 seats on flights between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Honolulu (HNL) last June.
Related: Hawaiian, JAL try again to win DOT approval for joint venture
Featured image by Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.