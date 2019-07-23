This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1 served its first passengers on Tuesday after two years of construction. The new terminal was named after California’s first openly gay elected official, San Francisco supervisor Harvey Milk.
Other than a new name, the refreshed San Francisco (SFO) terminal sports a number of eco-friendly upgrades, including naturally lit open spaces, an efficient new carrying system and even high-tech energy saving windows. Airport officials state it uses one-third the energy normally used by a building of its size.
It also features a museum exhibit titled “Harvey Milk: Messenger of Hope,” which showcases photos, campaign materials and press documents pertaining to the terminal’s namesake and LGBTQ icon Milk.
SFO has taken other LGBTQ advocacy measures in the past, and is a member of the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Organization. Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said these choices are a result of both the region’s history and its culture today.
“For many people, SFO is their first impression of the San Francisco Bay Area, and our goal is to represent the diversity and welcoming environment that makes our region great,” said Satero.
SFO claims the terminal is the first airport facility in the world to be named after an LGBTQ leader.
Harvey Milk Terminal 1 currently serves Southwest and JetBlue.
Featured photo courtesy of San Francisco International Airport.
