Amex cardholders have a great new way to save on their next Marriott stay. Many are seeing a new deal in their credit card accounts for $40 back after spending $200 or more at Marriott properties in the United States.
That’s a 20% return and should be relatively easy to attain if you have any domestic Marriott stays coming up in the next few months.
After adding the offer to your card, you’ll have to book your stay directly through Marriott (on the website, app or phone) — not through an OTA like Hotels.com or Expedia. Since it’s a direct booking, you’ll enjoy elite benefits during your stay and still earn redeemable Marriott points and elite night credits.
The deal will work at most Marriott properties across the US, the only exclusions being Marriott Vacation Club, Design Hotels, Protea Hotels and Marriott Executive Apartments.
The offer is only valid for room rates and room charges and won’t work on gift card purchases. This means that room service and other incidental charges should count toward the $200 spend requirement.
Like other Amex Offers, this one is targeted, so it’s possible your card won’t be eligible for the promotion. To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to add the offer to your card and make a qualifying transaction by June 3. We’ve seen a few other solid Amex Offers recently, like a $60 statement credit after spending $300 at Kimpton Hotels or $100 back after spending $500 or more at St. Regis Hotels and Resorts. It’s possible that the $100 back at St. Regis Hotels is stackable with this new Amex Offer, leading to $140 back after spending $500 or more at a St. Regis property.
To add the offer to your card, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer). Several TPG staffers, myself included, received the offer on The Platinum® Card from American Express, The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express and The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express.
