Flybe saved by U.K. government, flights continue as scheduled
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Tuesday night, the uncertainty about the future of Flybe was cleared up by way of a bailout from the U.K. government. The airline narrowly avoid being the second U.K. carrier to go bust within only a few months. Flybe is Europe’s largest regional carrier, operating an extensive route network within the U.K. and to destinations across Europe.
Ministers have agreed to a rescue deal with the airline, but the details of such have yet to be confirmed. The ongoing negotiations consist of the possibility of a loan of around £100 million from the U.K. government.
The airline announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday night.
While the decision to save the airline has ultimately saved thousands of jobs and safeguarded regional connections across Europe, there has been significant backlash from Ryanair, EasyJet and airline group IAG — the parent company of British Airways — regarding the use of taxpayer money. Chief Executive of IAG Willie Walsh reportedly accused Virgin Atlantic, which recently acquired Flybe, of “wanting the taxpayer to pick up the tab for their mismanagement of the airline”.
Related reading: A review of Flybe’s Dash 8 from Heathrow to Aberdeen
The loan could come under further scrutiny by the EU commission for breaching state aid. In a similar case, however, loans were approved by the German government to save Condor in light of the failure of its parent company, Thomas Cook Group.
Mark Anderson, Flybe CEO, said in statement, “Flybe is made up of an incredible team of people, serving millions of loyal customers who rely on the vital regional connectivity that we provide. This is a positive outcome for the UK and will allow us to focus on delivering for our customers and planning for the future.”
Featured image by Sopa Images/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.