Here’s how to score an easy $20 toward Amazon’s Prime Day sale
Online shoppers, rejoice: Amazon’s biggest sale of the year is coming our way again.
Amazon Prime Day falls a little bit later this year than it usually does. The mega-retailer’s annual sale for Prime members typically falls in mid-July. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon pushed back the shopping event by a few months. This year, Amazon Prime Day — will be held on Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, beginning 3 a.m. Eastern Time.
As a further incentive for shoppers leading up to Amazon Prime Day, here’s how you can score an easy $20 worth of credit.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods, get $10 toward Prime Day purchases
Amazon’s annual Whole Foods promotion is back. Amazon Prime members who spend $10 or more at Whole Foods between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14 will receive a $10 credit redeemable over Amazon’s 36-hour annual Prime Day extravaganza. The promotion applies to purchases made in-store, via the Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com or through Amazon’s Prime Now service.
Shoppers will receive an email confirming the $10 credit once the Whole Foods transaction is complete, or you can visit the Amazon website here to track your progress toward Prime Day credit. Shoppers must follow the emailed instructions to load the $10 credit into their Amazon Prime accounts. The credit can be used for Alexa voice shopping orders as well standard orders placed online or through the Amazon app.
If you share an Amazon Prime account with family members, each linked account in an Amazon Household is eligible to earn the $10 credit.
Whole Foods shoppers should also keep their eyes peeled for additional discounts on groceries over the next few weeks, as the advent of Amazon Prime Day often comes with great deals for Whole Foods as well.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card holders should definitely whip out this credit card for purchases from either brand to earn 5% cashback, and Prime members shopping at Whole Foods should be sure to scan their QR code (available on mobile or through the Amazon Prime and Whole Foods apps) at checkout to get an additional discount on Whole Foods branded items.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Whole Foods promo:
- Scan your Prime code or use your linked mobile phone number at checkout at a U.S. Whole Foods Market store. Online purchases must be for products sold by Whole Foods Market for delivery or pickup (look for “sold by Whole Foods Market” on product detail page).
- You’ll get $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day, starting Oct. 13, 2020, 12 a.m. PST.
- Limit one per customer.
- Alcohol, taxes, tips, stamps, gift cards, delivery fees and regulatory fees (including California Refund Value and bottle deposits) do not count toward the $10 minimum.
- Delivery and pickup orders sold by Whole Foods Market and delivered or picked up by Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST qualify for this offer.
- Purchased through Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com or Prime Now will be reflected once the order has been processed at the store, not when it is placed.
Spend $10 with select small businesses, get $10 toward Prime Day purchases
From today through Oct. 12, purchases with select small businesses designated by Amazon trigger an additional $10 credit that you can use toward Prime Day purchases.
Shop through this link to find out which businesses and products are eligible.
Here’s what else you need to know:
- The $10 credit is valid for the duration of Prime Day, between 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 13, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 14, 2020.
- The $10 credit is good for purchases on Amazon.com or the Amazon shopping app, and does not apply to purchases of digital books, alcohol, Amazon Gift Cards, subscriptions, tax, shipping costs, gift wrapping charges, Prime memberships, digital products, or Prime Now orders. Other exclusions may apply.
- You can check to see if you’ve qualified for the credit at amazon.com/primedaycreditcheck.
- If any of the products you purchased to earn the $10 credit are returned, you will lose your $10 credit.
- If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
- Taxes, gift cards, shipping costs, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining the $10 minimum spending amount.
- Offer limited to one per customer and account.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
- Shipping charges and tax may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.
- Credit discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
- Offer is non-transferrable and may not be resold.
- If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.
- Credit may not be used towards the purchase of Amazon Gift Cards.
