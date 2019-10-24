Get free breakfast when you pay with Visa at select Marriott properties
Do you have a Marriott stay coming up? If you have a Visa card, you can score 5% off with Marriott Bonvoy Member Rates and free complimentary breakfast for two.
Here’s what you need to know.
The offer is available for bookings at Caribbean and Latin American Marriott properties until January 31, 2020, for stays from October 1 to May 31, 2020. You can book using this link and make sure to use the promo code “VZ0.”
The website is promoting properties in Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City and more, but it appears many destinations are included in the promotion. For instance, I was able to find availability at the luxury St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort outside San Juan under the promotion.
Just keep in mind that based on some of the rates I’m seeing, the “prepay and save” rate is cheaper than the promotional rate. For example, the St. Regis prepay rate is just $462 a night for early December dates. If breakfast isn’t that important to you, you may want to prepay ahead of time. But if breakfast is a big factor — and it can be pricey — you may want to consider this option.
Also keep in mind that Marriott Platinum and Titanium Elites are given a welcome amenity (such as breakfast) upon check-in at most participating hotels.
While you’ll need a Visa card to take advantage of this particular promotion, there are several cards you may want to consider if you’re a Marriott loyalist.
Featured image courtesy of Lee Huffman
